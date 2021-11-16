K-pop awards show 2021 MAMA to be held in person in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the K-pop industry's biggest annual year-end music awards show, will be held with an audience in South Korea next month, its organizer said Tuesday.
Mnet, a cable channel that hosts the annual event, said the 2021 MAMA will take place in person at CJ ENM Content World in Paju, on the northern outskirts of Seoul, on Dec. 11. Last year, the awards ceremony was held online with no audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it did not elaborate on the detailed numbers of live spectators to attend the event.
Under the theme of "Make Some Noise," this year's event will feature big-name artists at home and abroad, including British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and K-pop boy band Wanna One. More lists of participating singers will be announced later.
Launched in 1999 under the name Mnet Km Music Festival, the extravagant year-end music show was renamed MAMA in 2009 as the show expanded its outreach throughout Asia and had usually been held as a multiday event staged across several venues in Asian countries.
