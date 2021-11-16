(LEAD) Choo Shin-soo re-signs for 1 more year with KBO club Landers

"I opted for surgery because I wanted to do the best I can playing in the outfield," Choo said. "If I just end up as the designated hitter (DH), it may make things easy for me personally, but it would hurt the team. Over the course of a season, we need to have guys take turns as the DH to save energy. And if I am the only one doing that, then it will make life difficult for a lot of my teammates."