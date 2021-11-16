S. Korean president invited to Biden-led democracy summit: official
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has received an invitation from the United States for a virtual summit on democracy, which is expected to be attended by over 100 world leaders next month, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to host the session on democracy on Dec. 9 and 10 to address challenges to democracies and human rights, a move widely seen as part of efforts to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific Region.
The foreign ministry received the invitation earlier this week and has been preparing for President Moon Jae-in's attendance, officials said.
"We are considering the matter under the premise of President (Moon)'s attendance at the virtual summit," a foreign ministry official said. "South Korea and the U.S. have been in close consultations over the matter and will continue the coordination."
According to a tentative list revealed by U.S. media, China and Russia were not invited to the gathering, while its Asian allies, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, were included on the list.
