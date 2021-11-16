S. Korea hosts global forum on emerging security threats
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday opened a two-day global forum to discuss global cooperation against new security threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The World Emerging Security Forum is held both online and offline in Seoul to discuss pending security issues in areas of health, cyber space and new technologies.
In his opening address, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said global coordination is essential to respond to new security threats and expressed South Korea's commitment to take a leading role to support global efforts to tackle the challenges.
The forum has brought together a host of experts and industry leaders, including Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.
