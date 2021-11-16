Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(2nd LD) Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
(ATTN: ADDS comments, gov't plan on issuing new vaccination guidance in paras 13-14, 19, more photos)
SEOUL -- The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in South Korea hit an all-time high on Tuesday as the daily caseload hovered over 2,000 for the seventh consecutive day amid eased antivirus curbs.
The country reported 2,125 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,110 local infections, raising the total caseload to 399,591, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
(ATTN: ADDS official's comments, more info in paras 7, 12-15)
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the northwestern city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, where a major development project is underway, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday. It marks his first public activity in more than a month.
Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
------------------
(LEAD) Military reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with cases from veterans hospital, USFK in last 5 paras)
SEOUL -- South Korea's military reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,135, the defense ministry said.
Five of the newly added patients tested positive after their family members were infected, the data showed.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks edge down after U.S.-China talks
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks inched down Tuesday as investors digest the results of video talks between the presidents of the United States and China. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 2.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 2,997.21 points.
------------------
Biden, Xi discuss N. Korean issue in first virtual summit: White House
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged their views on various regional issues, including North Korea, in their first bilateral summit Monday, the White House said.
"The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional challenges, including DPRK, Afghanistan, and Iran," the White House said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------------
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. appears to be moving closer to making a final decision on the site for its new chip fabrication plant in the United States, as global semiconductor companies have engaged in increasingly fierce competition amid a global chip crunch.
The South Korean tech giant was found to have withdrawn its application filed in January with Manor Independent School District (ISD) in Travis County, Texas, for corporate tax incentives regarding its new chip plant, the Texas comptroller's website showed.
(END)