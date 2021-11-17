(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 17)

After the outbreak of the Daejang-dong land development scandal, in which a few speculators reaped astronomical returns on their modest investments, voices against easing the transfer income tax gained traction within the party. Its opposition to the reduction of real estate taxes for the reason that it will benefit the rich is still strong. Regarding the comprehensive real estate holding tax, the party promised to ease the burden before the 2020 general election. However, after it won a landslide victory, the promise fizzled out.