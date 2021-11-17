U.S., S. Korea reaffirm commitment to denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her South Korean counterpart, Choi Jong-kun, reaffirmed the countries' joint efforts to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, the state department said Tuesday.
The two also reaffirmed the countries' alliance as a linchpin of peace in the Indo-Pacific.
"Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Vice Foreign Minister Choi reaffirmed the U.S.-ROK Alliance as the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," department spokesman Ned Price said in a released statement, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
"The two also discussed the DPRK and our shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the statement added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The Choi-Sherman meeting, held in Washington, comes amid discussions between Seoul and Washington over the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.
Seoul insists an end of war declaration will help restart denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, which have stalled since 2019.
Washington was earlier considered opposed to declaring an end of the war with a nuclear-armed North Korea.
Choi, after arriving in Washington on Sunday, said he expected a "good result" from discussions with the U.S. on the end of war declaration proposal in the not too distant future.
The bilateral meeting between Choi and Sherman also came one day before the U.S. and South Korean diplomats were set to be joined by their Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, for trilateral talks.
"The Deputy Secretary and the First Vice Foreign Minister underscored U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation is essential to tackling the global challenges of the 21st Century, including combating COVID-19 and the climate crisis, and ensuring resilient supply chains and post-pandemic economic recovery," Price said in his statement.
The state department said the three will hold a joint press event following their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.
