Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #open #KOSPI

Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses

09:29 November 17, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, largely by losses in tech, auto stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,987.26 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.45 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.92 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.73 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia declining 0.48 percent.

Among gainers, gaming heavyweight Krafton advanced 2.01 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK