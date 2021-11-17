End-of-war declaration can be 'catalyst' for N. Korea talks: minister
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations stressed Wednesday that declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, suggested by Seoul, can serve as a "catalyst" to resume talks with North Korea by sending a positive message to Pyongyang in terms of its pursuit of security assurances.
"Our government believes that the push for the end-of-war declaration is a driving force for tangible peace on the peninsula and at the same time a wise solution that will serve as a catalyst for dialogue involving South and North Korea and the United States," Unification Minister Lee In-young said during a congratulatory speech at the 17th Hankyoreh-Busan International Symposium held in the southeastern port city.
"I think (the declaration) could send a positive message in terms of security guarantees to the North," he added.
The minister said issuing the political declaration will not require great costs and could serve as a "gateway" and a "meaningful milestone" in efforts to achieve lasting peace on the peninsula.
He highlighted the importance of creating "common ground" to restart dialogue, adding that uncertainties surrounding the current security situation have somewhat eased.
"North Korea has fired short-range missiles, but chances are high that so-called strategic provocations such as nuclear tests and long-range missiles will not be seen for the time being," he said.
