Justice minister to visit U.S. to discuss talks on peninsula issues, int'l cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Park Beom-kye was set to leave for the United States on Wednesday for a weeklong trip aimed at discussing the Korean Peninsula peace process and international cooperation against terrorism, his ministry said.
On Thursday (U.S. time), Park plans to deliver a special lecture at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University in the Washington D.C. at the invitation of the Institute for Korean Studies.
The following day, Park will meet with Frank Jannuzi, president of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation, to discuss inter-Korean unification. The foundation promotes understanding and cooperation between Asian countries and the U.S.
Park will also visit the United Nations headquarters in New York on Monday and meet Vladimir Voronkov, the Undersecretary-General of the U.N.'s Office of Counter-Terrorism to discuss strengthening the partnership between South Korea and the office.
The minister also plans to discuss ways to improve cooperation between Seoul's justice ministry and the U.N. on matters related to international law with the Undersecretary-General for Legal Affairs Miguel de Serpa Soares.
