S. Korea's ambassador to ASEAN to quit soon
JAKARTA, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said Wednesday he has decided to step down from his post following a 2 1/2 year stint, a move that comes amid rumors that he plans to help Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party.
"I think I have done the best that I can for South Korea-ASEAN relations and the New Southern Policy," Lim Sung-nam said.
He stopped short of providing details, including his future plan. There have been rumors that Lim, a veteran diplomat who served as Seoul's ambassador to Britain and vice foreign minister, may join Lee's camp, with the election around four months away.
