Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-college entrance exam

Moon sends good luck message to students sitting college entrance exam

17:49 November 17, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday sent a message of good luck to about half a million high-school seniors and graduates on the eve of the annual college entrance examination.

"I hope all your dreams will come true as you go over a mountain," Moon wrote in the message posted on social media, a day before some 509,800 high school seniors and graduates take the College Scholastic Ability Test that is seen as crucial for their future careers.

Like last year, the exam will be administered under strict containment measures.

Moon said the government will do its best to help enable the safe administration of the exam.

Moon also hailed the high-school seniors and graduates for overcoming both "the difficulties of study and containment."

"I'm very proud that all of you overcome the difficulties that are endured by only the coronavirus generation," Moon said.

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Nov. 9, 2021. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK