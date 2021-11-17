Naver nominates Choi Soo-yeon as new CEO
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. said Wednesday it has nominated a 40-year-old global business expert as its new CEO.
Choi Soo-yeon, with law degrees from both South Korea and the United States, has been touted for her expertise in global business strategy.
Choi will also head the tech giant's new task force that will be in charge of restructuring the organization that will focus more on global business.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Seoul National University, and graduated from both Yonsei University Law School and Harvard Law School.
Choi will replace current CEO Han Seong-sook following the firm's general stockholders' meeting slated for next March.
