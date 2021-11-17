Go to Contents
Naver nominates Choi Soo-yeon as new CEO

18:04 November 17, 2021

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. said Wednesday it has nominated a 40-year-old global business expert as its new CEO.

Choi Soo-yeon, with law degrees from both South Korea and the United States, has been touted for her expertise in global business strategy.

This image provided by South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. on Nov. 17, 2021, shows its new CEO nominee Choi Soo-yeon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi will also head the tech giant's new task force that will be in charge of restructuring the organization that will focus more on global business.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Seoul National University, and graduated from both Yonsei University Law School and Harvard Law School.

Choi will replace current CEO Han Seong-sook following the firm's general stockholders' meeting slated for next March.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

