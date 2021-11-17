S. Korea's int'l aid during pandemic spotlighted at Global Korea Convention 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- A conference of international aid experts from 70 public and private organizations exploring South Korea's role in development cooperation in the era of COVID-19 and climate change wrapped up Wednesday after a three-day run.
The Global Korea Convention 2021 held at the K-Hotel Seoul from Monday delved into South Korea's responsibilities and tasks in becoming a leader in international development cooperation based on the Korean New Deal policy and its exemplary experience in responding to the pandemic, organizers said.
The event was co-hosted by the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences (NRC), the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
The inaugural convention was held last year to share experiences and knowledge of development projects pursued individually by different organizations.
NRC chairman Jung Hae-gu said at the closing ceremony that South Korea should prioritize development cooperation efforts to address economic polarization growing across the globe. "I'm concerned that economic polarization and inequality will expand on a global scale due to COVID-19 and climate change," he added.
A number of key development cooperation projects were showcased during 14 conference sessions and 15 presentations at the convention, including those by the Korean Educational Development Institute and the Korea Legislation Research Institute.
KOICA also hosted an online consulting event for job seekers hoping to work in the field of international development cooperation and the Korea Land and Housing Corporation held an investment briefing for companies seeking to invest in a joint South Korea-Vietnam industrial complex in the Southeast Asian country.
