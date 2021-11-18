U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights for 17th consecutive year
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations on Wednesday adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, condemning what it called "systematic" and "gross" violations of human rights in the reclusive state.
The resolution was adopted unanimously by the U.N. General Assembly Third Committee, which has now adopted a North Korea-specific human rights resolution for the 17th consecutive year since 2005.
The resolution said the U.N. "condemns in the strongest terms the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including those that may amount to crimes against humanity."
It also expressed serious concerns over "the persistence of continuing reports of violations of human rights" that include "torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."
The resolution calls on the North Korean government to "immediately put an end to the systematic, widespread and grave
violations and abuses of human rights" and "close the political prison camps and to release all political
prisoners unconditionally and without any delay."
Noting the North's precarious humanitarian situation has been exacerbated by natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution calls on the North Korean government to "cooperate with the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility and relevant bodies to ensure the timely delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines."
