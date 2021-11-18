Korean-language dailies

-- Will gov't miscalculation lead to another 'hospital bed crisis?' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential candidates' 'tax pledges' show no consideration of effects (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party calls out finance ministry for tax revenue error; Hong expresses regret over ruling party's suggestion it was intentional (Donga Ilbo)

-- Only 67 hospital beds left for seriously ill; frontline on verge of collapse (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New COVID-19 cases in 3,000s for 2nd day; booster shot interval reduced to 4 months (Segye Times)

-- From garlic to laptops, S. Korea hit by 'Chinflation' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Nightmare of mass quarantine at nursing hospitals repeats after 1 year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Head of probe into Air Force sexual harassment case ordered investigation of suspect without detention (Hankyoreh)

-- National defense loses to 'votes' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. ETF craze leads to 4 tln won more investments this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Labor ministry says CEO ultimately responsible for serious industrial disasters (Korea Economic Daily)

