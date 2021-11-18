Go to Contents
07:13 November 18, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Will gov't miscalculation lead to another 'hospital bed crisis?' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates' 'tax pledges' show no consideration of effects (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party calls out finance ministry for tax revenue error; Hong expresses regret over ruling party's suggestion it was intentional (Donga Ilbo)
-- Only 67 hospital beds left for seriously ill; frontline on verge of collapse (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New COVID-19 cases in 3,000s for 2nd day; booster shot interval reduced to 4 months (Segye Times)
-- From garlic to laptops, S. Korea hit by 'Chinflation' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Nightmare of mass quarantine at nursing hospitals repeats after 1 year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Head of probe into Air Force sexual harassment case ordered investigation of suspect without detention (Hankyoreh)
-- National defense loses to 'votes' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. ETF craze leads to 4 tln won more investments this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Labor ministry says CEO ultimately responsible for serious industrial disasters (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Booster shots are sped up for many groups of people (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to hasten COVID-19 boosters as breakthrough hospitalizations rise (Korea Herald)
-- Korea shortens interval for COVID booster shots (Korea Times)
(END)

