(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 18)

As expected, the two sides failed to issue a joint statement and engaged in a tug-of-war on a litany of matters. Yet it is meaningful for Biden and Xi to have dialogue, which could help defuse bilateral tensions. Both leaders agreed to cooperate on energy and climate change. Biden said the U.S. had no intention of wrangling with China, while Xi called for the two nations to make mutual efforts to avoid friction. We urge the two leaders to jointly draw up measures to avert further conflict and maintain stable relations through continued dialogue.