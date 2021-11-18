N. Korea underlines past feat from 'three-revolution' movement ahead of related event

In a detailed report, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) highlighted the accomplishments of the "spirit and traits of the three-revolution frontrunners in the 1970s" under the movement initiated by Kim Il-sung, late founder of the country and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

It cited the six-year national economic plan, adding it led to annual growth of 15.9 percent, as the total industrial output increased 3.8 times, in the 1970s.