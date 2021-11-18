Military reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 18 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,165, the defense ministry said.
Of the new cases, three Army conscripts based in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive after they came into contact with a case at their base.
An Army officer based in Hongcheon, 102 kilometers east of Seoul, and an Army civilian employee stationed in Seoul also contracted the virus after they were found to have used the same routes as infected people.
Seven other service members tested positive after their vacations. Three other personnel tested positive after developing symptoms.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 83 patients are still under treatment.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high of 3,292 on Thursday, raising the total caseload to 406,065, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
