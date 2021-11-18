New coach for struggling football club embracing fresh challenges
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Over his football coaching career, former South Korean national team striker Choi Yong-soo has enjoyed plenty of success, winning multiple trophies and even capturing Asia's top coaching award in 2013.
Now, the 48-year-old is walking into a far more difficult situation, as he has been tasked with saving Gangwon FC from relegation with only two matches left in the top-flight K League 1. At his inaugural press conference on Thursday, two days after his appointment, Choi said he was more than ready.
"I wanted to give myself a fresh set of challenges," Choi said. "Coaches are always supposed to tackle and overcome new challenges, and giving up is never an option."
Through 36 matches, Gangwon FC are in 11th place, second from last, with 39 points, only three ahead of Gwangju FC. The last-place club in the K League 1 will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for next year. The 11th-place team will face a K League 2 playoff winner in the promotion-relegation playoff.
Gangwon sacked Kim Byung-soo from the bench on Nov. 4, a day after losing to Pohang Steelers 4-0.
Choi said he was convinced that Gangwon FC are a better team than they've shown this season. He was also sold on long-term visions for the club laid out by CEO Lee Young-pyo, Choi's former teammates on the national team and one of his closest friends in football.
"I think we're a team in transition and I saw a lot of positive elements that can turn this into a much better club in the future," Choi said. "My ultimate goal is to win a championship. And I don't think our players are any less talented than other players in the league."
Choi, a hard-nosed forward with a mean streak in his playing days, said he would like to see more professionalism from his team. They're third-to-last in goals with 38 and have allowed third-most goals with 50.
"As professionals, they should all understand what it takes to be competitive athletes on the field," Choi said. "Players who only pursue personal glory don't belong on my team. They should all take ownership of our current situation and play with more confidence."
Following an international break, Gangwon FC will return to action on Nov. 28 against FC Seoul, the team Choi previously coached on two different stints.
He managed FC Seoul to the K League championship in 2012 and then to the FA Cup title in 2015, while also finishing runners-up at the 2013 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
Choi also had a stint in China and had a second tour of duty with FC Seoul in 2018 to save the team from relegation.
Choi said he'll put aside his history with FC Seoul and try to win his Gangwon coaching debut.
The former striker won the 2000 K League MVP and represented South Korea at the 1996 Summer Olympics and the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups. He had 27 goals in 69 international matches.
