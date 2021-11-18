Seoul stocks down late Thurs. morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Thursday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with tech and chemical shares weighing on the market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 13.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,948.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.58 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.33 percent amid concerns about the growing inflation pressure.
The Korean stock market opened at 10 a.m., one hour later than usual, due to the national college entrance exam.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 1.41 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.97 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia shedding 1.19 percent.
Among gainers, electric car battery maker LG Chem inched up 0.13 percent, and banking heavyweight Kakao Bank advanced 1.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session's close.
