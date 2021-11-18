Go to Contents
Wiz's Korean Series hero to miss rest of season with calf injury

11:57 November 18, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Veteran second baseman Park Kyung-su, who has taken the KT Wiz to the verge of their first Korean Series title with an inspired performance, will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

The Wiz announced Thursday Park was diagnosed with a partially torn muscle in his right calf and will be sidelined for up to six weeks. Park will not have to undergo surgery, the Wiz added.

KT Wiz second baseman Park Kyung-su (R) stays on the ground in pain after failing to catch a fly ball against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2021. (Yonhap)

Park suffered the injury Wednesday, during the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series against the Doosan Bears. Park backpedaled on a soft pop fly into shallow right field and landed awkwardly on his right leg after failing to make the catch.

KT Wiz second baseman Park Kyung-su is placed in an ambulance after suffering a leg injury during the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series against the Doosan Bears at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2021. (Yonhap)

He stayed on the ground and grabbed his right leg in pain and was carried off the field in an ambulance.

The 37-year-old has become a cult hero for the Wiz fan base with his fielding in the series. He smacked his first career Korean Series home run to break a scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning Wednesday before suffering the injury.

The Wiz have taken a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can close out the Bears with a win Thursday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

KT Wiz second baseman Park Kyung-su makes a throw to first base against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 3 of the Korean Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Nov. 17, 2021. (Yonhap)

