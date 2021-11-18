Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon Jae-in #coronavirus

Moon orders watertight operation of health care system against virus

15:23 November 18, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his government Thursday to make all-out efforts to bring the surge in coronavirus cases under control, his spokesperson said.

Moon called for "watertight operations" of antivirus and health care systems, noting that infections have increased among senior citizens along with an increase in critically ill patients, according to Park Kyung-mee.

He urged officials to ensure there are enough hospital beds and no lapses in administering booster shots.

South Korea reported an all-time high of 3,292 new COVID-19 cases the same day.

This photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae shows President Moon Jae-in. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK