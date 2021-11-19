S. Korea-led consortium wins Peru airport project
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean-led consortium has won a 700 billion won (US$593 million) project to build a new airport in Peru by 2025, the transport ministry said Friday.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C) leads the consortium that includes Mexico's Grupo ICA, China's Sinohydro Corp. Ltd. and Peru's HV Contratistas in the new Chinchero airport project, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
And the project management office (PMO) consortium led by Korea Airports Corp. will supervise the project, it said.
On Saturday, the Hyundai E&C-led consortium will break ground to build the international airport, the ministry said.
The new Chinchero airport is expected to handle more than 5 million passengers a year and offer easy access to Machu Picchu, the sprawling 15th-century Incan capital high in the Andes Mountains.
