Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Number of delivery workers tripled this year vs. year ago amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayor pushes for reconstruction of major apartment complexes in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cohort isolations become fatal pandemic problem (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 17 days of 'normal' push Korea's COVID-19 cases to new high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan clash at US-hosted trilateral meeting (Korea Times)
