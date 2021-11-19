Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Kookmin Daily)

-- Number of delivery workers tripled this year vs. year ago amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Seoul mayor pushes for reconstruction of major apartment complexes in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

