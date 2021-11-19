Go to Contents
07:00 November 19, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Kookmin Daily)
-- Number of delivery workers tripled this year vs. year ago amid pandemic (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate drops calls for universal COVID-19 relief grants (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Seoul mayor pushes for reconstruction of major apartment complexes in Seoul (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cohort isolations become fatal pandemic problem (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 17 days of 'normal' push Korea's COVID-19 cases to new high (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan clash at US-hosted trilateral meeting (Korea Times)
(END)

