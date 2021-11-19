Jared Hoying caps off 'unbelievable, crazy year' with big night in Korean Series clincher

"After I got released by Hanwha last year... I thought I was done with baseball," Hoying said after Thursday's victory at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "Then I signed with the Blue Jays in May. I didn't think I'd ever come back to Korea. And here I am, we just won a championship. What an unbelievable and a crazy year. Winning a championship, that's what I wanted to do when I got here, and that's what we did."