Jeonbuk, Ulsan to resume K League title push as int'l break ends
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Following an international break, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will try to take another step toward a record fifth straight South Korean football title this weekend.
The K League 1 season will resume with three matches on Sunday, after a two-week layoff for the national team's World Cup qualifying matches.
With three matches left, Jeonbuk find themselves at the top of the tables with 70 points, three ahead of Ulsan Hyundai FC, as they get ready to take on Suwon FC at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Jeonbuk control their own destiny. If they can compile at least seven points over the next three contests, they will capture their fifth consecutive championship. They're the only team to even have won four titles in a row, with the past two having come at Ulsan's expense.
Ulsan will virtually have to win out and get help from Jeonbuk's opponents the rest of the season. Jeonbuk also enjoy a substantial edge in the first tiebreaker, goals scored, at 65 to 59. For Ulsan, simply pulling even in points may not be enough unless they have some offensive outburst.
The last month or so has led to an abrupt shift for the worse for Ulsan. They once had designs on winning three major trophies for a rare "treble," as they were leading the K League and were in the semifinals of both the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and the Korean FA Cup.
However, they were eliminated in those two tournaments in a span of a week in October. And they also fell from first to second in the K League. They're now staring at a distinct possibility of not grabbing any trophy in 2021.
To try to keep their hopes alive, they will host Jeju United at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Everyone outside Jeonbuk and Ulsan is playing for third place, but that is nothing to scoff at because the third-place team will get into next year's AFC Champions League. And Jeju United are just one point behind Daegu FC for that third spot.
Jeju are taking a six-match undefeated streak into Sunday. Since they will close out the season on Dec. 5 against Jeonbuk, Jeju will likely have a lot of say in who will end up with the title.
Ulsan will have to keep forward Joo Min-kyu in check against Jeju. The former Ulsan player has scored two goals in each of his past three matches to jump out to the league lead at 21 goals. With a four-goal cushion over Lars Veldwijk of Suwon FC, Joo is poised to become the first South Korean scoring champion in five years.
Joo is also one away from reaching the career goal No. 100. Only 11 other players have reached the century mark.
Jeju have been winless against Ulsan this year with two draws and one loss, but Joo had three goals in those.
The other match on Sunday will pit Daegu FC against Suwon Samsung Bluewings at 4:30 p.m.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)