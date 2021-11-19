(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia promote eco-friendly models in China motor show
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they will promote their environment-friendly vehicles in a Chinese motor show to revive lackluster local sales.
Hyundai introduced the localized Tucson SUV and the Tuscon N Line model in the 19th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, with a plan to sell the models in China later this year, the company said in a statement.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
Kia displayed the all-electric EV6 sedan and the EV6 GT model before it begins their sale in the neighboring market late next year, the company said in a separate statement.
The two South Korean carmakers still suffer weak sales in China due to the lingering impact of a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system called THAAD in Korea in 2017.
Early this year, Hyundai and Kia set their sales goal of 817,000 vehicles in China this year, up 23 percent from the 664,744 units they sold there last year.
From January to September, their overall sales fell 26 percent to 343,208 autos from 460,934 during the same period of last year.
They have reorganized its Chinese operations since 2019 amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Hyundai suspended the No. 1 Beijing plant and stopped production of low-end compact models to enhance profitability. Kia also shut down the No. 1 Yancheng plant in the same year due to lower local demand for its models. The two plants have yet to resume production.
Also in the show, Hyundai Motor's independent Genesis brand unveiled the electrified GV70 SUV model to woo local customers interested in zero-emission cars.
The GV70 equipped with a 77.4 kilowatt hour (kWh) battery can travel more than 400 kilometers on a single charge, Genesis said, adding it will set a new standard for luxury electric SUVs.
The SUV will be available with four-wheel drive only and can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes when using a 350 kilowatt rapid charger, the company said.
The Genesis lineup is currently composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV60, GV70, GV80 and electrified GV80 SUVs.
The GV70 is the Genesis brand's third EV after the GV60 SUV and the electrified G80 sedan. But unlike the G80, the GV60 and GV70 are only available with Hyundai Motor Group's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
The Genesis brand plans to complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030 and aims to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets.
