Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Dokdo volunteer fighters #memorial event

S. Korea holds event to commemorate 1954 Dokdo battle

11:15 November 19, 2021

By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea held an annual ceremony Friday to commemorate a successful 1954 operation by the country's volunteer fighters to defend the easternmost islets of Dokdo against intruding Japanese ships, the veterans affairs ministry said.

A civilian foundation honoring the group of 33 fighters hosted the event at a national cemetery in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, amid a renewed spat between Seoul and Tokyo over the East Sea outcroppings.

Territorial tensions flared anew as a senior Japanese diplomat boycotted a joint press event involving his South Korean and U.S. counterparts in Washington on Wednesday in protest over the recent visit to Dokdo by a top South Korean police officer.

On Nov. 21, 1954, the volunteer group, consisting of Korean War veterans and other civilians, repelled two Japanese patrol ships approaching Dokdo, the ministry said.

Of the 33 volunteers, 17 have been laid to rest at the Daejeon cemetery with 10 others buried in other sites. Five of them remain alive, while the whereabouts of the other remain unknown.

The government has provided financial and other forms of support for the foundation in line with a special law enacted in 2005 to remember the volunteer group.

Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.

South Korea has been in effective control of Dokdo, with a small police detachment, since its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.

This file photo shows students laying flowers at the tombs of volunteer fighters who defended South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo at a national cemetery in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, in November 2019. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK