Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Nov. 15 -- End of war declaration seeks to keep N. Korea on track to denuclearization: Choi Jong-kun
N. Korea to hold conference on 'three revolutions' in Pyongyang
16 -- N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
Biden, Xi discuss N. Korean issue in first virtual summit: White House
17 -- Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss N. Korea, end-of-war declaration: ministry
U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights for 17th consecutive year
U.S. designates N. Korea as state violator of religious freedom
18 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on continued cooperation on N. Korea, global issues
Moon calls for progress on East Asia railway bloc
S. Korea reaffirms continued efforts on N. Korean human rights issue over U.N. resolution
19 -- N. Korean leader calls for boosting self-reliance at conference
