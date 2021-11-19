Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #China Russia KADIZ

2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS

17:23 November 19, 2021

By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two Chinese and seven Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notice on Friday, prompting the country's Air Force to scramble its warplanes to the scene, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The jets separately entered the KADIZ northeast of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo and moved out of it later, the JCS said, noting that none of them violated South Korea's territorial air.

Through a communication line, the Chinese authorities told the South Korean military that their aircraft staged a "routine" exercise.

South Korean officials said that the Chinese and Russian aircraft's entry into the KADIZ appear to be as part of their combined exercise, pointing out they need further analysis.

sshluck@yna.co.kr

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK