Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cyberspace sets another stage for presidential election campaign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Donga Ilbo)
-- SMEs grappling with soaring raw material prices (Segye Times)
-- AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine less effective in creating antibodies compared with Pfizer's vaccine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health authorities double up efforts to secure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People embark on overseas trips to countries with travel bubbles (Hankyoreh)
-- Inflation adds burden on food expenses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- CJ eyes building content empire in Hollywood (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. tries to reshape supply chain less dependent on China (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)