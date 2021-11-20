Korean-language dailies

-- Cyberspace sets another stage for presidential election campaign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Donga Ilbo)

-- SMEs grappling with soaring raw material prices (Segye Times)

-- AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine less effective in creating antibodies compared with Pfizer's vaccine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Health authorities double up efforts to secure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- People embark on overseas trips to countries with travel bubbles (Hankyoreh)

-- Inflation adds burden on food expenses (Hankook Ilbo)

-- CJ eyes building content empire in Hollywood (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. tries to reshape supply chain less dependent on China (Korea Economic Daily)

