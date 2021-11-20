Go to Contents
BTS' 'Dynamite' video passes 1.3 bln YouTube views

10:20 November 20, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "Dynamite" has passed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.

The video for the megahit single released in 2020 reached the milestone at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.

It became the seven-member group's third music video to hit 1.3 billion YouTube views following "DNA" and "Boy with Luv."

This image, provided by Big Hit Music on Nov. 20, 2021, celebrates 1.3 billion YouTube views for the music video for BTS' "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

BTS has a total of 35 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site.

"Dynamite" is its first English-language song. The song made BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2020 and earned the group its first Grammy nomination.

Early this month, "Dynamite" received triple platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.
