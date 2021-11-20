Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,182.
The defense ministry said an Army soldier tested positive before returning from his vacation, while others included commissioned officers from the Army and Air Force as well as an employee at the defense ministry.
All of them tested positive after completing vaccinations more than two weeks ago, raising the total number of breakthrough cases to 475.
South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached 3,212 on Saturday to stay above 3,000 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
