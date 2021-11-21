Go to Contents
Daily infections above 3,000 for 5th day amid concerns over virus resurgence

09:38 November 21, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 3,000 for the fifth consecutive day Sunday amid concerns over the full-fledged reopening of schools and a virus resurgence ahead of winter.

The country reported 3,120 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,098 local infections, raising the total caseload to 415,425, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Daily infections have stayed in the quadruple digits since July 7 due to growing cluster infections and the spread of more transmissible variant cases.

The country added 30 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,274. The fatality rate stood at 0.79 percent.

This photo, taken Nov. 19, 2021 shows a woman taking a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing clinic near Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

