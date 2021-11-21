U.S. envoy to visit Seoul for conference on U.N. peacekeeping
SEOUL, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield will make her first visit to South Korea next month for a U.N. ministerial conference on peacekeeping operations, sources said Sunday.
South Korea is set to host the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial on Dec. 7 and 8, according to the diplomatic sources.
About 570 South Korean troops were operating for U.N. peacekeeping operations in seven countries, including Lebanon and South Sudan, as of last year, according to the 2020 edition of South Korea's defense white paper.
The trip by Thomas-Greenfield marks the third visit to Seoul by a top official under the Joe Biden administration.
In March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Seoul for a joint meeting with their South Korean counterparts.
