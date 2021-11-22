Korean-language dailies

-- 1 in 10 young people, many of them women, give up looking for jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Unreliable police that avoid violent commotion, fail to guard people under its protection (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party, in crisis, set to overhaul election committee 19 days after establishment (Donga Ilbo)

-- Record high real estate holding tax, owners of two homes could pay 100 mln won in taxes (Segye Times)

-- Real estate holding tax more than triples from year earlier, homeowners complain (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Peng Shuai's 'Me Too' ignites calls for boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympic Games (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon vows to stabilize housing market by end of term (Hankyoreh)

-- Law enforcement just a bystander in fatal dating abuse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Nearly 800,000 people nationwide subject to pay real estate holding tax (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Musicow now worth 1 tln won, second fintech innovation imminent (Korea Economic Daily)

