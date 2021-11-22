(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 22)

A diplomatic boycott, if enforced, could deal a setback to the host country. It means that government representatives of other countries will not attend the opening of the Olympics although athletes will be allowed to compete. It would be better for Biden and Xi to reach a compromise to prevent the Beijing Olympics from turning into a political flashpoint. They must make efforts not to see a replay of the 1980 Moscow Olympics which the U.S. boycotted over the Soviet Union's 1979 invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation, the Soviet Union refused to send its delegation to the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. We hope such Cold War rivalry in the sports arena will not happen again.