Buddhist monk murders neighbor over prayer sound complaint: police
HAPCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- A Buddhist monk has been apprehended for allegedly killing a neighbor complaining about the prayer sounds from the temple, police said Monday.
According to police, the 60-something monk, whose identity is not known, is alleged to have beaten to death the neighbor, in his 50s, who raised issue with the level of prayer sounds from the temple in Hapcheon, 350 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday.
The neighbor had reportedly been in conflict with the temple over the level of the pre-recorded prayer sounds from the temple for some time. The monk is believed to have committed the crime out of a fit of rage over the complaint, officials said.
Investigators plan to file an arrest warrant request for the monk.
