Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Life #Korea Post

Samsung Life, Korea Post to launch 400 bln won investment fund

10:46 November 22, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co., South Korea's top life insurer, said Monday that it has agreed to launch a joint investment fund with the state-run postal agency for overseas investments.

In a preliminary deal signed with Korea Post, Samsung Life Insurance said that they will launch the joint investment fund worth about 400 billion won (US$33.6 million).

They plan to use the fund in making investments in overseas blue-chip companies over the next 10 years.

The two also agreed to cooperate in various areas, including diversification of offshore investment portfolios, improvement in profitability of asset management as well as insurance products, and risks management, the insurer said.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK