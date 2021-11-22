Samsung Life, Korea Post to launch 400 bln won investment fund
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Life Insurance Co., South Korea's top life insurer, said Monday that it has agreed to launch a joint investment fund with the state-run postal agency for overseas investments.
In a preliminary deal signed with Korea Post, Samsung Life Insurance said that they will launch the joint investment fund worth about 400 billion won (US$33.6 million).
They plan to use the fund in making investments in overseas blue-chip companies over the next 10 years.
The two also agreed to cooperate in various areas, including diversification of offshore investment portfolios, improvement in profitability of asset management as well as insurance products, and risks management, the insurer said.
