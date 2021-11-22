Seoul stocks extend gains late Mon. morning on strong export data
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Monday morning, helped by robust export data that fueled optimism for a quick economic rebound from the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 33.55 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3.004.57 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a bullish start, as South Korea's exports jumped 27.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November on high demand for chips, autos and petroleum goods.
Tech gains led the KOSPI's hike.
Top cap Samsung Electronics soared 5.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 7.62 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver slipped 0.12 percent, with pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreating 0.67 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem increased 0.4 percent, and top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.58 percent. Banking heavyweight Kakao Bank lost 1.69 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)