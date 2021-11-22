Assembly speaker to visit Switzerland, Spain
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug was set to leave for Europe on Monday to visit Switzerland and Spain for meetings with his counterparts and international organization leaders.
Park will visit Switzerland from Tuesday to Thursday and meet with World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and International Labour Organization Director-General Guy Ryder.
In his meeting with Tedros, Park plans to discuss the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and humanitarian aid to North Korea.
With Ryder, the speaker will discuss labor rights in developing countries and seek support for former South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha's bid to become the next ILO chief.
On Wednesday, Park will become the first South Korean Assembly speaker to meet with his Swiss counterpart, the leader of the National Council, and seek the country's support for Seoul's peace initiative with North Korea.
During the second leg of his trip, Park will visit Spain on Thursday to attend the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.
He is scheduled to give a speech during the meeting on the challenges facing democracies, such as overcoming division and community-building.
He will depart for home next Monday.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)