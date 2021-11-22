Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Ko Jin-young captures top LPGA player honor, money title with victory in season finale
SEOUL -- South Korean star Ko Jin-young has won the top LPGA player award for the second time in her career, on the strength of her successful title defense at the season finale in Florida.
Ko captured her second straight CME Group Tour Championship title at 23-under 265 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on Sunday (local time), holding off Nasa Hataoka of Japan by one stroke. It was Ko's LPGA-best fifth win of 2021 and 12th of her career.
Top 100 firms' operating margins exceed 10 pct on average in Q3
SEOUL -- The average third-quarter operating margin of South Korea's top 100 companies topped the 10 percent mark for the first time in three years amid the local economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic fallout, data showed Monday.
The average operating margin of the leading companies by sales, excluding financial and state corporations, stood at 10.74 percent in the July-September period, up 1.98 points from the prior quarter, according to the data compiled by Yonhap News and the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI).
S. Korea's 'Hellbound' debuts at No. 1 spot on Netflix
SEOUL -- The South Korean fantasy horror "Hellbound" has topped the world's popular TV show rankings on the day after its release.
According to data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, the Korean-language Netflix original became the most-watched TV program on the streaming platform Saturday (U.S. time), a day after its global premier.
N. Korea calls for glorifying Kim's era as mass movement conference closes
SEOUL -- North Korea has called for praising the era of leader Kim Jong-un as a large-scale conference on carrying out a mass movement for the country's development wrapped up, its state media said Monday.
The 5th Conference of the Frontrunners in the Three Revolutions, which kicked off in Pyongyang on Thursday, closed with the adoption of an appeal that calls for the glorification of "the great era of Kim Jong-un," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(LEAD) Exports up 27.6 pct in first 20 days of Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports grew 27.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of November on the back of robust demand for chips, ships and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$39.9 billion in the Nov. 1-20 period, compared with $31.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
(LEAD) More people subject to comprehensive real estate tax on rising home prices
SEOUL -- The number of people who are subject to the so-called comprehensive real estate tax rose 42 percent this year from the previous year amid skyrocketing home prices and hikes in the tax rates, the finance ministry said Monday.
A total of 947,000 people are subject to the comprehensive real estate taxes this year, compared with the 667,000 people tallied for last year, according to the ministry.
(LEAD) Daily infections fall below 3,000, country's guard up as in-person classes resume
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 3,000 for the first time in six days Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend, but concerns remain high over a virus resurgence amid eased social distancing rules and this week's full-fledged reopening of schools.
The country reported 2,827 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,086 local infections, raising the total caseload to 418,252, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
In-person classes fully resume at schools nationwide amid virus resurgence
SEOUL -- In-person school classes fully resumed across South Korea on Monday in line with the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme.
All kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools welcomed students without anyone left behind for remote-learning for the first time since schools switched to learning from home or classes being held in shifts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
BTS becomes first Asian act to win top honor at AMAs
SEOUL -- South Korean supergroup BTS once again rewrote K-pop history Monday by becoming the first Asian act to win artist of the year, considered the top award, at the American Music Awards (AMAs).
The septet clinched the award during the 2021 AMAs broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. (U.S. time), beating out five big names -- Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.
3 key suspects in Seongnam development scandal indicted
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Monday indicted the owner of an asset management firm at the center of an explosive urban development corruption scandal along with two partners on breach of trust and bribery charges.
Kim Man-bae, owner of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, and his partner, Nam Wook, were indicted with detention on charges in connection with the 2015 project to develop the Daejang-dong district in Seongnam, south of Seoul, into apartment complexes.
