06:55 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- 89 pct of real estate taxes imposed on multiple home owners, corporate bodies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Main opposition party faces setback in launching election committee (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. of people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes up 42 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- 950,000 people subject to 'real estate taxes bomb' (Segye Times)
-- No. of people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes rise 42 pct on-year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- People subject to real estate taxes to pay average 6 mln won per person (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Financial authorities review punitive actions against Celltrion's alleged accounting fraud (Hankyoreh)
-- Nearly 1 mln people subject to comprehensive real estate taxes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Real estate tax burden shoots up (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea faces triple dummies -- high inflation, rising interest rates and weaker won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Travel biz inches up with new flights, big discounts (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tough backlash expected over real estate tax burden (Korea Herald)
-- Korea grapples with hospital bed crisis (Korea Times)
(END)

