(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 23)

It appears inevitable to see the sudden upsurge in the real estate tax amid a sharp rise in home prices coupled with higher tax rates aimed at fighting property speculation. However, complaints are growing over the "tax bomb." The Moon administration cannot deflect criticism for attempting to pass the buck on to the people because it has failed to stabilize housing prices with its misguided anti-speculation polices. The government should not say that there is no problem with the punitive tax as less than 2 percent of Koreans are affected by the soaring burden ― not the majority of taxpayers.