Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #KOSPI #open

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

09:26 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors attempted to lock in gains from the recent tech rally.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.54 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3.006.71 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid losses in most large caps.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.26 percent amid lingering inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.05 percent

Top cap Samsung Electronics inched up 0.13 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 1.26 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.95 percent, leading chemical firm LG Chem decreased 1.05 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 1.26 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.69 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,188.4 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK