KSOE wins 745.6 bln-won order for 10 container carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has bagged a 745.6 billion-won (US$627.7 million) order to build 10 container carriers.
With the latest order, KSOE has achieved orders worth $22.5 billion so far this year, surpassing 51 percent of its annual order target of $14.9 billion.
Under the deal with a European shipper, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a subsidiary of KSOE, will construct and deliver the 2,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carriers to be propelled by liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the second half of 2024, KSOE said.
The container carriers will be designed to navigate through ice-covered seas, KSOE said.
