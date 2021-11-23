Go to Contents
N. Korea holds nationwide computer programming competition

11:26 November 23, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened a nationwide computer programming competition aimed at cultivating talents to lead the country's information and technology development, a propaganda outlet said Tuesday.

A semifinal for the competition, organized by the Kimchaek University of Technology, took place between Nov. 5-15, with the final match slated to kick off Friday for an 11-day run, according to DPRK Today.

In an interview with it, the university's vice president said around 1,240 participants, ranging from teachers and researchers to college and middle school students, took part in three rounds of preliminary contests in the runup to the final.

"We have drawn outstanding researchers who showed great performances in international programming competitions to successfully hold this event which is aimed at boosting our programming capabilities critical for information and technology development and the national economy," the vice president said.

North Korea is known to have 6,800-strong cyberwarfare specialists in operation and working to boost its cyber capabilities based on the latest technologies.

This undated file photo, released by the Chosun Sinbo, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan on Aug. 17, 2021, shows students in a class using computers in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

