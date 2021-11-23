ADD develops new antenna designed for stealth jets
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has developed a new homegrown antenna designed for stealth aircraft that will help reduce the possibility of detection by enemy radar systems, its state-run defense development institute said Tuesday.
The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said the new conformal antenna, designed to suit stealth jets' curved surface, will reduce their radar cross-section, a measure of how detectable an object is by a radar system.
The antenna was developed with Hanwha Systems Co. under a project launched in 2017.
"The antenna can also be used at various frequencies used by existing communication equipment," an ADD official said.
Along with the development, the ADD has been carrying out research projects on stealth drones since 2010.
