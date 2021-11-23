S. Korea, Costa Rica pledge to boost cooperation in digital, green sectors
SEOUL, Nov. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and his visiting Costa Rican counterpart, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, pledged Tuesday to work to boost cooperation in the digital and green sectors to spur their post-pandemic economic recovery.
The two leaders also agreed to upgrade relations between the two countries to an "action-oriented comprehensive partnership" as the two nations will mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in 2022.
Moon and Alvarado pointed out that growth in the digital and eco-friendly industries is important to jump-start the pandemic-hit economy.
Moon asked Alvarado to help Korean companies take part in digital and eco-friendly infrastructure projects in Costa Rica.
Alvarado, who arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a four-day state visit, said he hopes to lure more Korean investments.
During the summit, Alvarado said Costa Rica wants to deepen cooperation with South Korea in the fields of science, tourism, space and hydrogen technology.
Alvarado also said he will continue to support Moon's efforts to create permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
As the chair of the Central American Integration System, a regional economic bloc, this year, Costa Rica can play the role of bridgehead to assist Korean participation in projects based in other Central American countries, Moon's office said.
